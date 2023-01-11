Galvez sa mga DND exec: Walang iwanan!

Ipinag-utos ni Defense Secretary designate Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. sa mga opisyal ng Department of National Defense (DND) na manatili lamang sa puwesto.

Sa kanyang mensahe, sinabi ni Galvez na wala naman siyang natatanggap na resignation mula sa mga opisyal ng DND.

“Secretary of National Defense-designate Carlito G. Galvez, Jr. enjoined all members of the DND’s Executive Committee and heads of the DND bureaus to stay in place during a transition briefing provided to him by DND officials on 10 January 2023 at the DND Building in Camp Aguinaldo,” sabi nito.

“A formal report was presented to the SND-designate, the focus of which was to present the way forward of the Department and the 10-point agenda initiated by outgoing OIC, DND General Jose C. Faustino, Jr.,” dagdag na pahayag mula sa DND.

Matatandaan na aabot umano sa 7-9 na mga opisyal sa dnd ang naghain ng courtesy resignations kasunod ng pagbibitiw ni DND Officer-in-Charge Senior Undersecretary Jose Faustino. (catherine reyes)