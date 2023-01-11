Celeste Cortesi kumikinang sa Miss Universe

Go for gold nga ang dating ng pambato ng Pilipinas na si Celeste Cortesi sa Miss Universe 2022. Ang bongga nga ng mga paandar ni Celeste sa lahat ng aktibidades sa Miss Universe.

Isa nga si Celeste sa madalas sundan ng kamera, at ng mga beauty pageant enthusiast, dahil palagi nga siyang may bagong paandar, kapag lumalabas siya.

Gandang-ganda nga ang lahat kay Celeste sa suot niyang gold gown with a thigh-high slit sa ginanap na Miss Universe pre-pageant dinner.

Si Michael Leyva ang gumawa ng gown na `yon, na lalong nagpatingkad ng kagandahan, kaseksihan, ni Celeste.

Sa katatapos lang na closed door panel interview with the judges, nasubukan nga ang katalinuhan, o laman ng utak at puso ni Celeste.

Kalat ang mga interview sa kanya, na bukod nga kay Dyan Castillejo na reporter ng Kapamilya channel, mapapanood din si Celeste sa iba’t ibang foreign TV station, bukod pa sa mga chika ng iba’t ibang vlogger na imbitado.

Kumusta ang karanasan ni Celeste sa interview ng mga hurado?

“It was great. It’s our firs time to see the judges in person. And it’s such a good moment. This is our chance to really let the judges to know us better. So, I’m very happy of the result,” paunang sabi ni Celeste.

Pero, ano nga ba ang gusto niyang mensahe sa lahat?

“You know, I always believe that there is a stigma around beauty queens. And not because of what we want to project, but because of the fans making this kind of stigmas, like beauty queens have to be perfect, they have to dress in a certain way, they have to talk in a certain way. It looks like they cannot make any mistake, they are perfect.

“But my message, and like what I said earlier, beauty queens are not perfect, they are human beings, they make mistakes, and that’s ok. We can still be vulnerable.

“I always believe that a beauty queen, or a Miss Universe, should be authentic, she should be real, she should be able to inspire people and relate to people.

“And what I’m bringing to this Miss Universe journey is really my transformation, our journey. I started from zero. I started not knowing how to speak English. I started not knowing anything about the Philippines. And now, I’m representing my country.

“And I would hope that people would look at my transformation and be inspired by it, because there are no limits in this life.

“You can get and achieve anything you want, as long as you’re passionate enough, as long as you’re focused on your mission, ambition, you can do it all,” sabi ni Celeste.

Siya nga pala, si Oliver Tolentino ang gumawa ng mga gown na susuutin ni Celeste. Si Oliver ang gumawa ng pulang gown ni Pia Wurtzbach na ginamit sa preliminary ng Miss Universe 2015.

Sabi nga ni Voltaire Tayag sa mga gown na isusuot ni Celeste, “She looks so phenomenon, beautiful in it. She glows. She looks like a queen.

“Beautiful and gorgeous. The quality is amazing. When people see it, you know quality.”

Anyway, sa January 15 na mapapanood ang Miss Universe sa Pilipinas, sa Kapamilya channel. (Rb Sermino)