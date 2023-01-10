UPS ng air traffic system luma na – CAAP

Nasa “mid-life” na umano ang ginagamit na uninterruptible power supply (UPS) ng Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) para sa air traffic management system nito.

Ito umano ang dahilan kung bakit bumili ang CAAP ng dalawang bagong UPS na naglalayong iwasan ang nangyari noong Enero 1 kung saan 65,000 pasahero ang na-stranded.

“We evaluated the condition of our two UPS, and one of the UPS had a problem on the blower but other than that, it is functioning as it should be. The other UPS had no defects at all,” sabi ni CAAP acting Director General Manuel Antonio Tamayo sa briefing ng House Committee on Transportation.

Nilinaw naman ni Tamayo na ang nangyari noong Enero 1 ay hindi dahil sa nagkaroon ng problema ang UPS kundi ito ay dahil sa nasirang circuit breaker.

“Hindi po UPS ang may diperensya. It was the circuit breaker,” sabi ng opisyal.

Napalitan na umano ang circuit breaker na nagkakahalaga ng P10,000. (Billy Begas)