Ruru Madrid kinasasabikan sa Indonesia

Sobrang teary eyed ako sa mga magagandang nangyayari ngayon sa alaga kong si Ruru Madrid. Napakabait naman kasi niyang bata, marespeto sa mga reporter at sa mga kapwa artista.

Kaya siya binibiyayaan pa nang husto, dahil marami rin siyang tinutulungan, bukod sa kanyang pamilya.

Anyway, isa sa blessing na natanggap nga niya ngayong 2023 ay ang tungkol sa ‘Lolong’ na bukod sa most watched TV show in the Philippines nga noong 2022, heto at panibagong history ang mangyayari dahil mapapanood na nga siya sa Indonesia this January.

Through the Kapuso Network’s content distribution arm GMA Worldwide, the hit series bannered by Kapuso Action-Drama Prince Ruru Madrid will be seen on Indonesia’s free-to-air TV network ANTV as “Dakkila.”

Ang ‘Lolong’ nga raw ang kauna-unahang Filipino title acquired by ANTV.

Ang ANTV ang isa sa mga Indonesia’s major TV networks, na may reaches na 130 million people through its 37 relay stations covering 155 cities across the said country.

Sabi ng ANTV, ang GMA Public Affairs-produced series perfectly fits the Indonesian TV audience’s taste for the fantasy genre as their viewers enjoy shows featuring special animal characters or mythical creatures.

Lolong tells the exciting tale of a man’s extraordinary friendship with a giant crocodile named Dakila.

The series became a force to be reckoned with in Philippine primetime viewing. During its successful run, Lolong consistently dominated TV ratings, posting double-digit numbers every night. It was hailed as “Best Primetime Serye” at the Gawad Pilipino Icon of the Year 2022 and was the Philippines’ National Winner for Best Visual/Special Effects at the 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Mula sa pagiging fictional character, Lolong has become a household name, with Filipinos being able to relate to Ruru’s character. Puring-puri ng mga manonood dahil nagpu-promote nga ito ng values on family, friendship, and the environment.

The show and the cast drew crowds wherever they went. Even its popular crocodile character, Dakila, visited key cities in Mega Manila and select provinces in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The 22-feet long animatronic crocodile even made headlines prior to the show’s airing – with international news outlets reporting on the supposed ‘sighting’ of a giant crocodile ‘roaming’ around Marikina and Antipolo during the show’s promo.

Lolong’s powerhouse cast includes Shaira Diaz, Arra San Agustin, Christopher de Leon, Jean Garcia, Bembol Roco, Malou de Guzman, Rochelle Pangilinan, Paul Salas, Marco Alcaraz, Mikoy Morales, and Maui Taylor.

Directed by Rommel Penesa and Conrado Peru, the series stemmed from the idea of award-winning broadcast journalist and GMA News pillar Jessica Soho and Assistant Vice President for GMA Public Affairs LJ Castel.