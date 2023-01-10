PSC Chairman Dickie Bachmann titiyakin allowance ng mga atleta

TINIYAK ni Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard ‘Dickie’ Bachmann na hindi maiipit ang suportang pinansyal na ibinibigay sa mga atleta.

Si Bachmann, sa kanyang pinakaunang flag raising ceremony bilang ika-12 chairman ng sports agency, ay malinaw na nilinaw ang kanyang layunin na mag-serbisyo sa mga atletang Pinoy.

“Yun ang pinaka-urgent na bagay para matulungan natin sila. If there is any delay of allowances of any athlete, paki-delay din ‘yung akin. Pati sweldo ko. Give me the names of those athletes, give me the names of the NSAs, ako na ‘yung maghahabol. Kasi kapag sinabi ko na walang delay sa allowances, I’m going to make it happen,” sabi ni Bachmann.

Inilatag din ng PSC chief ang kanyang plano na ibalik ng libreng pagkain para sa mga miyembro ng Philippine team.

“I work best when I am on the ground – talking and listening to people I am supposed to serve,” sabi ni Bachmann. “I would rather go to the athlete, and I also encourage our Commissioners to do the same.”

Si Bachmann, na sinamahan nina Commissioners Edward Hayco, Olivia “Bong” Coo at Walter Torres ay naglatag ng four-point priority plan.

“I want to assure everyone that I am here to be of service. Period. No personal agenda. I am here to serve our national athletes, the NSAs, and the PSC organization,” paniniguro ni Bachmann. (Lito Oredo)