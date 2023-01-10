PH umutang ng P164B sa mga binentang bond

Isiniwalat ng Bureau of Treasury nitong Martes na nakalikom ang bansa ng $3 bilyon o katumbas na P164 bilyon mula sa patok na bentahan nila ng US dollar-denominated bond.

Ang mga binentang bond ay may maturity na 5.5, 10.5 at 25 taon. Hangad lang sana ng gobyerno na makalikom ng $500 milyon sa launching nitong Lunes pero mas higit pa ang kinalabasan.

Dahil sa pumatok na bentahan ng bond, nakatulong ito para maibaba ang interest rate sa mga bond.

“The blockbuster reception and tight pricing achieved in all tranches of our latest offering, despite coming on the heels of curtain-raisers done by other big-name sovereigns, reaffirms the distinction of Philippine credit as favored proposition even in times of uncertainties in the market landscape,” saad ni National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon sa isang statement.

“It is both a reward for our masterful navigation of the pandemic crisis and a motivation to become a beacon for growth in a period of dimming global prospects,” dugtong pa niya.