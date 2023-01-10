Kaley Cuoco sabik nang maging nanay

Excited na maging isang mother ang The Big Bang Theory star na si Kaley Cuoco.

Sa kanyang baby shower kamakailan, naging bonggang event ito dahil sa tulong ng kanyang mga kaibigan at pamilya. At kasama rin sa pag-set up ng shower ay ang kanyang boyfriend at baby daddy na si Tom Pelphrey.

Ayon sa isang source: “Kaley has been dreaming about becoming a mom. She can’t wait for her baby girl to arrive. She is super excited. She is very happy with Tommy. He is a terrific guy. Tommy will be a great dad. He is very excited as well.”

Isang malaking party ang baby shower complete with live band, multi-course dinner and dancing. Nagkaroon din ng light show with 400 drones spelling out “Baby Girl Pelphrey 2023” in the night sky.

Isa pang sigh na ginawa ng drones ay ang “It’s a Girl!” and “Tom + Kaley” surrounded by hearts. Ilan sa mga naging bisita ay sina tennis player Prakash Amritraj, former Bachelorette Ali Manno, actress Ashley Aubram and Brad Pitt.

Post ni Kaley on Instagram: “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives.”

The 37-year old Golden Globe nominee for The Flight Attendant was married and divorce twice. First to pro tennis player Ryan Sweeting (2013–2016) and second sa equestrian na si Karl Cook (2018–2021).

Na-meet ni Kaley si Tom sa red carpet premiere ng Netflix drama na Ozark noong April 2022. Lumabas din si Tom sa Marvel series na Iron Fist at isa itong two-time Daytime Emmy Award winner for the daytime soap opera na Guiding Light. (Ruel Mendoza)