Goodbye UP, hello Japan! Carl Tamayo talon sa B.League

DADALHIN ni Gilas Pilipinas forward Carl Vincent Tamayo sa Japan B.League at aabandonahin na ang nalalabing tatlong taon sa University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons.

Inanunsiyo ng 21-anyos na UAAP 84th season Rookie of the Year sa kanyang social media account ang desisyon matapos ang dalawang taon sa Maroons na tinulungan niyang matuldukan ang 36-taong paghihintay sa kampeonato.

“I am especially grateful because my playing for UP has opened the doors to even more blessings and opportunities. I would like to share with everyone that I have been invited to play in the Japanese B-League, and after consulting my family, Coach Gold [Monteverde], my teammates, and the UPMBT management, I have decided to accept the offer to play professionally in Japan,” pahayag ni Tamayo.

Wala pang kumpirmasyon kung ano’ng koponan nakatakdang maglaro ang Talisay, Cebu native, subalit nais tuparin ng 6-foot-7 na power forward.

“Becoming a professional basketball player is a dream I have had ever since I started playing organized basketball. It will allow me to care of my family while playing the game that I love,” wika ni Tamayo.

Buong-puso namang nagpasalamat si Tamayo sa UP.

Sa 36 larong kinana nito ay rumehistro ito ng averages na 13.08 puntos at 7.36 rebounds at magkasunod nahirang sa Mythical Team selection nitong 2021 at 2022.

“If there is one thing I learned as a member of the UP Maroons, it is that we can count on the UP community to support us through thick or thin. Ito ang sinasabi nila nung hindi pa ako myembro ng Maroons, at ito ang nakita ko nung suot ko na ang maroon jersey ko: UP has the loudest, most supportive fans in the UAAP. Matatapang, matatalino, walang takot kahit kanino,” saad ni Tamayo.

“To the UP community and to the team’s fans, salamat kaayo; I cannot thank you enough for your prayers and for your support. Whatever colors I wear in the years to come, my heart will always bleed maroon.” (Gerard Arce)