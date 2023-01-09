Talunan kasi kay Nadine: Vice nilibre mga batang kapus-palad sa sinehan

Pinasaya ni Vice Ganda ang mga batang kapus-palad nang magpa-block screening ito ng pelikula nila ni Ivana Alawi.

Pinasara ni Vice ang isang sinehan at ibinigay sa mga bata sa Child Hope Philippines para manood.

Naka-tweet kay @JemcyDedal ang mga larawan na kuha sa sinehan na punung-puno ng mga bata.

Base sa larawan present din si Vice na nagsalita pa sa harap ng mga bata bago simulan ang movie.

Umaapaw sa kasiyahan at pasasalamat ang mensahe ni Precious Jem sa sponsorship ni Vice.

“I never imagined that one of my tweets could bring so much joy to so many children. Meme @vicegandako, thank you so much! Wish granted talaga and one of the best Christmas gifts, not only for me, but also to our kids in @childhopePH,” sabi ni Precious.

Tumugon naman si Vice na masaya rin siya sa okasyon.

“Happy to make our kids happy today. Their smiles and laughter fill my heart with so much joy. Thank yoy for this chance. God bless you.” (Rey Pumaloy)