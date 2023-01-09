Pinoy MMA fighter Stephen Loman ganado manggulpi

UMAASA si Stephen Loman na makakaharap ang mananalo sa Fabricio Andrade-John Lineker bantamweight title match.

Nakatakda ang One Championship bout sa February at naniniwala si Loman na siya ang makakaharap ng mananalo.

Nagtala ng malaking panalo si Loman nakaraang taon, tinalo niya sina Japanese veteran Shoko Sato at Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes, former bantamweight champion sa MMA.

“I’d look at it as a very good year,” saad ni Loman. “2022 brought me some of the biggest victories of my career, and I achieved my goals to take everything step by step, move my way up in the rankings, and beat some of the biggest names in the division. That year was a very good achievement for me.”

Dahil mission accomplished sa 2022, nakatuon si Loman sa mas mataas na kompetisyon ngayong 2023.

“I’ve learned a lot this year. Having fought both Shoko Sato and Bibiano Fernandes, I’ve seen that there will be no easy fights here. Both of them are veterans, and I’ve had to step up my game quickly,” ani Loman. (Elech Dawa)