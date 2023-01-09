PBBM pinuwesto si Galvez: Faustino ugat ng gulo sa DND – Lacson

Naniniwala si dating Senador Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson na ang pagbabanta ni dating Department of National Defense (DND) Officer-in-Charge Jose Faustino Jr. na magbitiw sa puwesto kung aalisin bilang chief of staff ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) si Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro ang siyang nagpainit sa panawagang mass resignation umano sa Defense department.

Si Bacarro ay inalis ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. at ibinalik si Gen. Andres Centino bilang AFP chief of Staff nitong nagdaang araw. Ang hakbang na ito, kasama ang bagong sistema sa ranggo ng mga opisyal ng AFP ang napabalitang dahilan ng ‘unrest’ o pagkakagulo sa loob ng military.

“There is information, though, that OIC and Senior DND Undersecretary Faustino mentioned to some close associates as early as last month that he will resign if Lt. Gen. Bacarro will be replaced. That could have probably triggered the rumored ‘mass resignation’ in the DND,” sabi ni Lacson.

Sa kabila ng hindi pagkakasundo sa loob ng militar, naniniwala si Lacson na napapanatili ng AFP ang kanilang propesyonalismo at katapatan sa bandila ng republika.

“That being said, the AFP is generally composed of professional officers and men whose loyalty to the flag and the Constitution is above and beyond their individual preferences,” dagdag pa niya.

Si Lacson ay dating Philippine National Police (PNP) chief at nagtapos sa Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1971.

Kinumpirma naman ng Malacañang na tinanggap na ni Pangulong Marcos ang resignation ni Faustino at itinalagang kapalit si Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez.

“It is with deep regret that the President has accepted the resignation of DND OIC Sr. Usec. Jose Faustino Jr. The President has offered the position of DND Secretary to Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. and he has accepted,” ayon sa statement ni Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil nitong Lunes.

Si Galvez ay nagsilbi sa ilalim ng Duterte Administration bilang Vaccine Czar noong kasagsagan ng COVID-19 pandemic sa bansa. (Dindo Matining/Aileen Taliping)