CAAP salarin sa NAIA krisis

Naniniwala si Senadora Grace Poe na 100% may kasalanan ang Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) sa nangyaring aberya sa air traffic management system sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) na naging dahilan ng pagka-stranded ng 65,000 pasahero noong Bagong Taon.

“I think CAAP is almost 100% responsible for this because when it comes to the operations of commercial air traffic and giving of the permits, it’s CAAP and CAB (Civil Aeronautics Board),” sabi ni Poe, chair ng Senate committee on public services sa panayam sa ANC nitong Lunes.

“But, CAB deals more with the economic aspect and CAAP is the operations. Definitely, they’re responsible because those are the people that they assigned there to the air traffic control towers,” punto pa niya.

Subalit paglilinaw niya, hindi naman lahat ng nasa CAAP ay kanyang sinisisi dahil karamihan naman doon ay pawang mga marurunong.

Nang tanungin si Poe kung sang-ayon ba siya sa panawagang pagbitiwin si Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, sinabing nitong: “absolutely not.”

“First of all, Secretary Bautista was just sworn into office. This is a long-standing situation. As I mentioned, the bidding process, the approval happened decades ago, if we are to follow supposedly what they said that the study began in 2000, 2001,” paliwanag ni Poe.

Masusubukan din umano ang liderato ni Bautista matapos ang nagyayaring kapalpakan sa NAIA. (Dindo Matining)