Seo Ye Ji nanguna: Liza no. 12 pinakamaganda sa buong mundo

Lumabas sa Korean entertainment news site na Koreaboo ang Top 15 Most Beautiful Women in the World 2022. Ang nag-conduct daw ng poll ay ang popular polling website na “King Choice.”

Month-long poll ang nangyari kunsaan, merong 100 nominees na mga female celebrities mula sa iba’t ibang bansa. Mahigit 600,000 votes ang naitala.

Ang nag-top ay ang South Korean actress na si Seo Ye Ji. Siya ang female lead sa k-drama na “It’s Okay to not be Okay” at “Eve.”

Kapansin-pansin na sa Top 15, dominated ito ng mga Korean stars at K-pop idols kabilang ang mga Blackpink members na sina Jisoo at Liza.

Ang Korean actress na si Kim Yoo Jung, Twice’s members na si Sana at Tsuyu. Ilang Indian actress. Thai Superstar na si Urassaya Sperbund.

At sa Top 15 na ito, bukod-tanging si Liza Soberano ang nakapasok mula sa Pilipinas na pumuwesto sa Top 12. At least, talagang bet ng international fans o netizens ang beauty ni Liza.

Kahit sabihin pa na matagal-tagal na rin itong hindi visible sa local TV or movies.

Ang Hollywood movie na ginagawa naman niya ay hindi pa naman naipapalabas.

Anak ni Dimples certified piloto na

Wala na nga sigurong sasarap pa sa pakiramdam ng isang magulang kung hindi ang makitang ang anak ay nagiging matagumpay. Lalo na sa nangyayari ngayon sa actress na si Dimples Romana.

Ang panganay niyang anak na si Callie Ahmee na 19 years old pa lamang at nag-aaral ng aeronautics sa Australia ay lisensiyado na para magpalidad, hindi lang ng private plane kung hindi commercial plane na!

Imagine, 19 years old, huh! Kaya gano’n na lang ang pagka-proud ni Dimples bilang isang nanay.

Sabi niya sa kanyang Facebook post, “My super ultra introvert of a daughter Christiana Amanda Lauren Romana-Ahmee just passed her very first CPL (Commercial Pilot License) exams in Australia for Aerodynamics. She just turned 19.

“Amanda Ahmee here would’ve been 4 or 5 years old only. You can tell by the photos just how shy and reserved she is, but she was always pleasant and happy and smiling though talking was not really something you can really expect from here growing up as a child. As a mom, and an ambivert at that, I too love occasional space and silence and at times also enjoy the loud and out there kind of vibe but parenting an introvert taught me plenty and that was patience and ultimately how to listen to her without hearing the words.

“When she was hungry or if something hurt, she cries in a corner. She never calls my attention only because Ate Cal never wants to bother mommy and often never really wants attention to herself. When she wanted something from me, she either whispers it to me or she would look at it for a long time until of course, eventually I figured out it would be something she’s be interested in doing or trying out. Like arts or sports.”

Sinabi rin ni Dimples na tila common na kapag anak ng artista, parang inaasahan na magmamana ang mga ito sa hilig o interes din ng mga magulang.

Pero sey niya, “When you’re a child of an artista, they almost always assume the children will take after the celebrity parent. And if Callie wanted to be one, we would’ve supported her. But clearly, it is not what she was keen into doing.

“And as with us at home, Boyet Ahmee and I believed in giving the children what we feel they need to find their own paths and never be influenced by others as to who they want to become in the future -even us.

“After years of listening, guiding, supporting, understanding and giving Capt. Callie what we felt would make her happiest and most empowered, she is now living her own dreams, creating her own path. And thriving and soaring without having to change anything in her. She is flying high, achieving so much and still she is that same, quiet, shy, reserved, lighthearted, sweet and thoughtful introverted child she has always been.

“I’m happy when you are happy ate.”

Minsan talaga, napapaisip kami, she could have done something great na parang lahat ng aspeto ng personal at propesyonal na buhay ni Dimples ay positibo at matagumpay.