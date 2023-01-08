Planong destabilisasyon ng AFP, fake news – PNP

Tinawag ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na fake news ang full alert status na ipinatupad umano ng pulisya sa buong bansa dahil sa destabilization plot ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Ayon kay PNP spokesperson P/Col. Jean Fajardo, iniimbestigahan na ng Anti Cybercrime Group (ACG) ang source sa nasabing memo. Umapela rin siya sa publiko na huwag agad paniwalaan ang mga kumakalat sa social media lalo kung hindi kumpirmado ang source.

Naka-heightened alert aniya ang buong PNP dahil sa pista ng Itim na Nazareno at sa patuloy na pagbabalik sa Metro Manila ng mga nagpalipas ng Pasko at Bagong Taon sa mga lalawigan.

Samantala, sinabi ni PNP-ACG spokesperson P/Lt. Michelle Sabino na tinutukoy na nila ang source ng pekeng memo ni PNP chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. na may petsang Enero 7, 2023 at pirmado ng isang Police Lt. Col. Dexter Ominga mula sa PNP Regional Office sa Cordillera.

Nakasaad dito na pinaghahanda ang mga tauhan ng PNP kasunod ng pagbibitiw ng mga tauhan ng Department of National Defense (DND).

Naunang kumalat ito kasunod ng turnover command kay incoming AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino at Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro sa Camp Aguinaldo sa Quezon City.

Iginiit din ni AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar na wala itong katotohanan dahil suportado nila ang liderato ng AFP.

“As a professional organization, the AFP supports the decision of the Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. The AFP will continue in its mission to defeat all armed threat groups for the security and safety of our people, for the defense of our territorial integrity and national sovereignty,” ani Aguilar. (Catherine Reyes, Betchai Julian)