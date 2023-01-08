Chris Evans nilantad relasyon kay Alba Baptista

Ginawang Instagram official na ng Marvel actor at Sexiest Man Alive na si Chris Evans ang relasyon nito sa girlfriend na si Alba Baptista.

Noong nakaraang January 6, nag-post si Chris ng video compilation ng moments nila ni Alba noong nakaraang taon. May caption pa ito na: “A look back at 2022.”

The 45-second compilation included eight different occasions na magkasama ang dalawa. November 2022 noong lumabas ang balitang nagde-date ang dalawa. May photo pa sila na holding hands habang namamasyal sa Central Park in New York City.

Nasabi ng aktor sa People interview na ang hanap na niya sa edad niya ngayon na 41 ay ang magkaroon na ng pamilya.

“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them admit it wasn’t the work they made that they are most proud of, it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.” (Ruel Mendoza)