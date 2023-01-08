Barlo Nadera, 2 pa ratsada sa Isabela

MALAKAS na binuksan nina International Master Barlo Nadera, at Fide Masters Christopher Castellano at Robert Suelo Jr. ang kampanya nang magposte ng mga panalo sa second round ng Isabela Chess Club Inc. 1st FIDE Rated Chess Tournament nitong Sabado, Enero 7 sa Municipal Building Magsaysay sa Alicia, Isabela.

Pinagpag ni Nadera si reigning Asian Seniors 65 over category champion IM Jose Efren Bagamasbad, pinisak Castellano si IM Joel Banawa habang pinadapa ni Suelo si Alvin Aguinaldo.

“The first two rounds is one of the toughest rounds in any tournament. It usually sets the tone of how you’re going to perform,” ani 1996 national junior titlist Suelo.

Unang kinaldag ni Nadera si Lordwin Espiritu sa opening round, tinalo ni Castellano si Lionel Cerezo habang pinayuko ni Suelo si Anwar Cabugatan.

Wagi rin sina IM Chito Garma at Candidate Master Genghis Imperial sa torneong may nakalaanng P15K para sa maghahari.

Ang sesegunda ay may P7K at ang tetersera ay may, P5K. (Elech Dawa)