Noah umaming beki

Nag-out na bilang gay ang Stranger Things star na si Noah Schnapp.

Sa pamamagitan ng pinost niya TikTok video, pinaalam ng 18-year old actor na siya ay isang beki.

Caption niya sa video: “I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought. When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'”

Kinumpirma rin ni Schnapp na ang character niya sa Stranger Things na si Will Byers ay bading at secretly in love ito sa best friend niyang si Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

Sey ni Schnapp sa Variety: “Obviously, it was hinted at in season 1. It was always kind of there, but you never really knew: is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100 percent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc.”

Dahil sa pag-out ni Schnapp, nakaramdam na ito ng kalayaan at puwede na siyang tumanggap ng mga projects na makakatulong sa pag-intindi sa maraming tungkol sa mga pinagdaraanan ng gay teens tulad niya. (Ruel Mendoza)