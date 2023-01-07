Malacañang dineklara Enero 9 holiday sa Maynila

Inanunsyo ng Malacañang na dineklara nito bilang special (non-working) day sa lungsod ng Maynila sa Lunes, Enero 9, bilang pakikiisa sa Pista ng Itim na Nazareno.

Alinsunod ito sa Proclamation No. 120 na nilagdaan ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin nitong Biyernes, Enero 6.

Kinumpirma ng Presidential Communications Office (PCO) ang proklamasyon at inanunsyo ito sa official Facebook page ng ahensya.

“It is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Manila be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies,” saad sa proklamasyon.

Sa Lunes pa ang Pista ng Itim na Nazareno pero simula nitong Sabado ay nagkaroon na mga aktibidad ang Quiapo Church para sa mga deboto.