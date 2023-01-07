WebClick Tracer

Saturday, January 7, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

Malacañang dineklara Enero 9 holiday sa Maynila

Inanunsyo ng Malacañang na dineklara nito bilang special (non-working) day sa lungsod ng Maynila sa Lunes, Enero 9, bilang pakikiisa sa Pista ng Itim na Nazareno.

Alinsunod ito sa Proclamation No. 120 na nilagdaan ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin nitong Biyernes, Enero 6.

Kinumpirma ng Presidential Communications Office (PCO) ang proklamasyon at inanunsyo ito sa official Facebook page ng ahensya.

“It is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Manila be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies,” saad sa proklamasyon.

Sa Lunes pa ang Pista ng Itim na Nazareno pero simula nitong Sabado ay nagkaroon na mga aktibidad ang Quiapo Church para sa mga deboto.

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante