Dahil sa anti-gay komento ng boksingero: Fil-Am wrestler Dave Batista pinatanggal Manny Pacquiao tattoo

Ibinunyag ni “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Dave Bautista na may tattoo siya ni Manny Pacquiao ngunit pinabura niya ito.

Sa isang video para i-promote ang bago niyang movie na “Glass Onion”, ipinaliwanag ni Bautista ang meaning ng mga tattoo niya.

Sinabi ni Bautista sa GQ na may tattoo siya ng team logo ni Pacquiao sa kaliwang bisig ngunit pinaalis niya ito.

Ito’y dahil aniya sa anti-gay remark ni Pacquiao.

Sey ng tinaguriang “Batista” sa world of wrestling, personal na isyu raw ito sa kanya dahil isang tibo ang kanyang ina.

“It used to be a team logo,” anang former wrestler.

“I was part of a team of a person I considered a friend and someone I really looked up to. And then, he later came out publicly with some anti-gay statements and turned out to be an extreme homophobe.

“So, I had a huge issue with it. It’s a personal issue with me, my mom’s a lesbian. And I just could no longer call him a friend. So, I had it covered up with this,” dagdag niya.

Ipinakita ni Bautista ang ipinalit niyang tattoo na isang babae with a sugar skull face painting.

Matatandaang taong 2016 binatikos ng ilang netizen si Pacquiao nang sabihin niyang ang same-sex relationships ay “worse than animals”.

“The animals are better. They know how to distinguish male from female. If we approve [of] male on male, female on female, then man is worse than animals,” pahayag ni Pacquiao. (Issa Santiago)