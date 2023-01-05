PhilHealth: Bagong benepisyo tuloy kahit inawat premium hike

Tiniyak ng Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) na maibibigay pa rin ang mga bagong benefit package sa mga miyembro kahit naudlot ang pagtaas ng premium ng mga miyembro ngayong taon.

Ayon kay Emmanuel Ledesma Jr., acting president at CEO ng PhilHealth, napagkasunduan sa pulong ng board noong Miyerkoles na sundin ang direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hinggil sa suspensyon ng rate increase mula 4.0 percent hanggang 4.5 percent at ang pagtaas ng income ceiling mula P80,000 patungong P90,000 ngayong 2023.

“In addition, the new benefit packages for roll-out, which were scheduled to be sourced from the premium increase, shall be implemented as planned,” ani Ledesma.

Kabilang dito ang benepisyo sa Outpatient Therapeutic Care for Severe Acute Malnutrition, Outpatient Package for Mental Health, Comprehensive Outpatient Benefit, at iba pa.

“Likewise, we assure the public that the current benefits being enjoyed by members will not be affected by the said suspension,” pagtiyak ni Ledesma.