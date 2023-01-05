PBBM nilinis 4 sabit sa asukal scam

Binasura ng tanggapan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang administrative complaint laban sa apat na lumagda sa kontrobersyal na order sa importasyon ng 300,000 tonelada ng asukal noong Agosto 2022.

Sa 10-pahinang desisyon ng Office of the President na nilabas sa media nitong Huwebes, pinawalang-sala sina suspended Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian, resigned Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) chief Hermenegildo Serafica, at mga dating SRA board member na sina Roland Beltran at Aurelio Gerardo Valderrama Jr. sa anumang pagkakasala dahil sa pagpapatibay nila sa Sugar Order No. 4.

Ayon sa resolusyon na inaprobahan ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin noong Disyembre 29, 2022, ‘in good faith’ ang paglagda umano ng apat sa SO No. 4.

Ang SO No. 4 ay unang dineklara ng Malacañang na “illegal” dahil hindi awtorisado ni Pangulong Marcos na siyang tumatayong SRA board chairman at Agriculture secretary.

Nag-ugat ang problema sa “miscommunication” bunsod ng inisyung memorandum order noon ni Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez na maaari silang lumagda sa kontrata at mag-isyu ng administrative order.

Binanggit din sa report ang mga pinadalang email ni Sebastian kay Rodriguez upang i-follow up ang kompirmasyon sa SO No. 4, ay indikasyon na walang itinatago ang apat.

Ikinatuwa naman ng apat ang naging desisyon ng Office of the President.

“The resolution of the administrative charges against us will enable us to move forward from a traumatic and challenging experience,” wika ni Sebastian.

“I thank President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, and Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs Analiza G. Logan for their understanding in absolving us of the charges. I take note of their admonition to be more prudent and circumspect in future actions,” dagdag pa ng dating opisyal ng DA.

Hindi umano makaapaekto sa Senate blue ribbon committee report ang desisyon ng OP, ayon kay Senador Francis Tolentino.

“The clearance given by the OP Undersecretary for Legal Affairs does not affect the 97-page Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Report which was adopted unanimously by the Upper Chamber, in aid of legislation, and following several full-blown public hearings conducted,” giit ni Tolentino, chairman ng Senate blue ribbon committee.

Ayon kay Tolentino, ang internal investigation ng OP, ang imbestigasyon ng Senado at anumang imbestigasyon ng Ombudsman ay pawang independent proceedings.

“Neither would the result in any, terminate or conclude the other/s and criminal liability is only totally extinguised under Article 89 of the Revised Penal Code, which does not include dismissal of an administrative case,” ani Tolentino. (Dindo Matining)