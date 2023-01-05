WebClick Tracer

Thursday, January 5, 2023

P768B power deal pramis ng China kay Marcos

Nakakuha ng $13.76 bilyon o katumbas na P768 bilyon na investment pledges ang gobyerno para sa renewable energy mula sa mga negosyanteng Chinese sa Beijing, China.

Ayon sa Office of the Press Secretary, nakipagpulong si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa mga Chinese business leader at hinimok na mamuhunan ang mga ito sa Pilipinas sa larangan ng enerhiya.

Positibo namang tinugon ng mga negosyante ang paanyaya ng Pangulo na nagresulta sa $13.76 billion investment pledges.

Umaasa ang Presidente na madadagdagan pa ang pamumuhunan sa enerhiya partikular sa onshore at offshore wind turbine generation, photovaltaic, waste-to-energy at iba pang renewable energy projects.

“We look forward to more Chinese investments in renewable energy pursuits such as in solar and wind, as well as in related sectors including battery energy storage systems and off-grid power supply systems,” anang Pangulo.

Kasama rin si Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla sa ginanap na business meeting at nangako ito na tutugunan ang mga isyung kinakaharap ng energy sector at tiniyak sa mga investor na inaayos na ito ng gobyerno.

“So we look forward to continued cooperation on your part and we would like to assure you that working together with our Department of Trade and Industry, we will provide you with full support in order to hasten the cooperation between the Philippines and China,” ani Lotilla. (Aileen Taliping)

