PSC Chairman Dickie Bachmann sumabak na agad sa trabaho

AGAD na inikot ng bagong appoint na Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman na si Richard “Dickie” Bachmann ang mga pasilidad sa loob Rizal Memorial Sports Complex sa Vito Cruz, Manila kahapon bilang simula ng kanyang trabaho.

Tumuloy si Bachmann sa Malakanyang para sa official oath taking sa kanyang posisyon.

“I am deeply humbled to have the opportunity to serve our Philippine athletes in this capacity. I look forward to working with the NSAs, together with our PSC team members and Commissioners, in order to help our athletes prepare for this year’s sporting events,” ayon kay Dickie.

“I am also grateful for the continued support of the PBA community, SBP organization, and my mentor, Wilfred Steven Uytengsu. I bring with me nearly three decades of experience in organized sports, as well as the Alaska Aces philosophy I have learned and valued over the years, which is to win with integrity while helping our athletes to become better individuals off the court.”

Papalitan ni Bachmann bilang pangunahing tauhan ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos sa sports ang nagsilbi sa loob lamang ng apat na buwan na si dating PBA Commissioner Jose Emmanuel Eala. (Lito Oredo)