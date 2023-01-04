WebClick Tracer

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Jan Emmanuel Garcia hari sa Sir Herky chess

NAGHARI si International Master (IM) Jan Emmanuel Garcia sa Sir Herky Del Mundo Memorial Open Rapid Chess Tournament na ginanap sa 2nd floor Open Kitchen Foodhall sa Rockwell Business Center sa Sheridan Street, Mandaluyong City nitong Martes.

Nakakolekta ang Ateneo de Manila University chess team program manager na si Garcia ng 6.5 points mula six wins at one draw para magkampeon sa FIDE rapid seven-round tournament na suportado ni FIDE Master Anton Paolo Del Mundo sa pakikipagtulungan nina China Aurelio at Mimi Casas ng Open Kitchen, inorganisa ng Bayanihan Chess Club qt sanctioned ng National Chess Federation of the Philippines na pinangasiwaan ng Philippine Arbiters Chess Confederation.

“I knew that this was a tough tournament with all the talented players, ceam of the crop of Philippine chess. I just tried to play my best and I am satisfied with the result,” sabi ni Garcia na sariwa pa sa runner-up finish kamakailan sa GMG Open Rapid Chess Tournament. (Abante Sports)

