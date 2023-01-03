Zubiri: PhilHealth hike ‘pag bumaba inflation

Inirekomenda ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri ang pagtaas sa kontribusyon ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) kapag bumaba na ang inflation o presyo ng mga bilihin at serbisyo sa bansa.

Binanggit ito ng Senate President matapos awatin ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. ang pagtaas ng premium hike ngayong taon.

“I laud the President’s move to suspend the premium hikes on PhilHealth members as it would ease up the burden of the general population in these difficult times coming out of the pandemic,” wika ni Zubiri.

Ang premium hike ay orihinal na itinakda sa ilalim ng Universal Health Care Act, kung saad inuutos dito na itaas ang kontribusyon sa 3.5% nga-yong 2023 mula sa dating 2.75% noong 2019 at 5% naman pagsapit ng 2024.

“This suspension shows that the President knows and acts on the needs of our countrymen by bringing down the daily cost of expenses that everyone is burdened with, especially during this time of high inflation affecting everything from food to fuel,” ani Zubiri.

“The premium rate hikes may be established after we have brought down our inflation rate at a more comfortable level in the near future,” sabi pa ng pinuno ng Senado. (Dindo Matining)