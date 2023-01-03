Poe: Polisiya vs turistang Chinese ilatag

Hinimok ni Senadora Grace Poe ang pamahalaan na gumawa na ng polisya para sa pagdagsa ng mga biyahero mula sa China kung saan patuloy pa rin ang pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID-19.

“The Executive should anticipate another pressing issue on the need for COVID testing requirements for all travelers arriving from China ahead of the expected lifting of Chinese travel restrictions on January 8,” giit ni Poe sa isang statement.

“The PH (Philippine) government should decide definitively on the matter and inform all travelers beforehand,” pagpapatuloy niya.

Ayon National Health Commission ng China, na hindi kailangan sumailalim sa quarantine ang mga inbound traveler simula Enero 8. (Dindo Matining)