WebClick Tracer

Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

Mga OFW namumurong masibak sa trabaho

Nangangamba ang dalawang mambabatas na posibleng matanggal sa trabaho ang maraming overseas Filipino worker (OFWs) matapos hindi makalipad sa kanilang flight dahil sa nangyaring aberya sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“Many of our OFWs are worried about losing their jobs because of the flight cancellations,” wika ni Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

Nanawagan naman si Kabayan Party-list Rep. Ron Salo sa Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) na gawin ang nararapat upang protektahan ang kapakananan at trabaho ng mga OFW.

“I am urgently calling on the DMW to give our OFWs the necessary protection from termination or sanction, and reassure them that their jobs are safe and that they don’t need to worry. Our OFWs should not be the ones to suffer because of this disruption,” ayon kay Salo.

Maging ang mga pribadong recruitment agencies ay dapat rin umano makipag ugnayan sa mga foreign employer para maipaalam ang tunay na nangyari sa mga apektadong OFW upang sa gayon ay hindi sila matanggal sa trabaho. (Eralyn Prado/Billy Begas)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante