Mga OFW namumurong masibak sa trabaho

Nangangamba ang dalawang mambabatas na posibleng matanggal sa trabaho ang maraming overseas Filipino worker (OFWs) matapos hindi makalipad sa kanilang flight dahil sa nangyaring aberya sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“Many of our OFWs are worried about losing their jobs because of the flight cancellations,” wika ni Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

Nanawagan naman si Kabayan Party-list Rep. Ron Salo sa Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) na gawin ang nararapat upang protektahan ang kapakananan at trabaho ng mga OFW.

“I am urgently calling on the DMW to give our OFWs the necessary protection from termination or sanction, and reassure them that their jobs are safe and that they don’t need to worry. Our OFWs should not be the ones to suffer because of this disruption,” ayon kay Salo.

Maging ang mga pribadong recruitment agencies ay dapat rin umano makipag ugnayan sa mga foreign employer para maipaalam ang tunay na nangyari sa mga apektadong OFW upang sa gayon ay hindi sila matanggal sa trabaho. (Eralyn Prado/Billy Begas)