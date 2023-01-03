DOH and PhilHealth JOINT STATEMENT on the Memorandum of the Office of the President on the Suspension of the Increase of Premium Rate and Income Ceiling for Calendar Year 2023 Pursuant to Section 10 of RA 11223

The Department of Health and PhilHealth are cognizant of the decision of the Office of the President to suspend implementation of the Premium Contribution Increase of PhilHealth from 4% to 4.5% for the year 2023.

The Premium Contributions collected by PhilHealth are for purposes of financing the expansion of benefits in accordance to the Universal Health Care law. Changes in premium schedules will also be synched with planned benefit roll-outs.

The DOH and PhilHealth recognize the suspension is intended to help our kababayans cope with the increasing prices of commodities caused by inflation. Such moratorium in increases in premium contributions have been done in years 2020 and 2021. This was in accordance with directives of the Office of the President, and in recognition of the effects of the pandemic during those years.

The matter shall be discussed in the PhilHealth Board Meeting scheduled on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Further announcements shall be made by the PhilHealth to properly guide the members and employers on the matter.