BI nakaabang sa DOH, IATF vs biyahero mula China

Nakaabang ang Bureau of Immigration (BI) sa hudyat ng Department of Health (DOH) at Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Resolutions kung oras na para muling ipatupad ang travel ban sa mga biyahero mula China.

Ayon kay BI commissioner Norman Tansingco, handa silang ibalik ang paghihigpit bilang pag-iingat sa ulat ng isa pang COVID-19 surge sa China.

“We take the cue from the DOH, the IATF, and the Office of the President on implementing travel restrictions. While we have not received any directive yet about it, we are ready at any time to implement any such measures to prevent another surge in the Philippines,” ani Tansingco. (Mina Navarro)