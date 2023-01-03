Bautista sibakin sa airport crisis: Kumalikot sa pondo ikalaboso – Ping

Lumalakas ang panawagan para sibakin sa trabaho si Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, sampu ng kanyang mga opisyal sa paliparan dahil sa dinulot na stress, abala at dagdag gastos sa higit 65,000 pasaherong apektado ng airspace shutdown bunsod ng aberya sa air traffic system noong Bagong Taon.

Kasabay nito, nanawagan din si dating Sen. Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson na dapat ipakulong ang opisyal na nag-divert sa pondong inilaan ng Kongreso para mapabuti ang air traffic control system sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Matatandaang ikinasa na ng Senado at Kamara ang imbestigasyon sa nangyaring aberya.

Sinimulan naman ng beteranong kolumnista ng Inquirer na si Jake Maderazo ang panawagan sa resignation ni Bautista gayundin ang mga deputado nitong sina Manila International Airport Authority, General Manager Cesar Chiong, at Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Director Manuel Tamayo.

“If there is any decency left in these three gentlemen, they should immediately pack up and leave their posts immediately after that horrible New Year airport chaos that put our country into deep international shame,” giit ni Maderazo sa kanyang kolum.

Si Bautista ay dating presidente at chief operating officer ng Philippine Airlines. Una nitong tinalaga sa MIAA si Chiong pero pinalitan ni Jay Art Tugade, anak ni dating DOTr Secretary Art Tugade. Gayunman, hindi nagustuhan ni Bautista ang trabaho ni Jay nito kaya binalik si Chiong.

“Malacañang wanted to know if this was a case of ‘incompetence or sabotage.’ Because from BBM’s point of view, appointing PAL’s superstar in Sec. Jimmy Bautista in DOTr would ensure that this technical breakdown will not happen. But it did,” ayon pa sa kolumnista.

“Something went wrong big time on our total air traffic management system. And therefore, Secretary Bautista and his minions at MIAA and CAAP, alleged experts in airline travel, should go,” giit pa niya.

Sabi naman ni Lacson, kung totoong na-divert ang malaking bahagi ng P13 bilyong pondo ng air traffic system, kabilang ang ‘redundancy plan’ o backup ng CNS/ATM, dapat ay magdiwang ng Pasko sa kulungan ang mga sangkot dito.

“Stupidity or greed? If reports are accurate that the budget appropriated by Congress for the setup of redundancies in the air traffic control system was diverted to some beautification projects at the NAIA, those responsible should spend their next holiday season in jail,” tweet ni Lacson.

Mariin namang itinanggi ni Tugade na pina-divert niya ang pondong gagamitin sana sa backup system

“CAAP officials who were there during our time are still there: Tamayo [former DOTr undersecretary for aviation and airports], Danjun Lucas [now acting deputy director general for administration], Jim Sydiongco [dating CAAP director general] and [Ricardo] Banayat [CAAP deputy director general], etc. They recommended/monitored, and implemented. Ask them,” ani Tugade sa lumabas na artikulo sa Inquirer.

“I have always instructed a redundancy plan,” diin pa ng dating kalihim. (Dindo Matining)