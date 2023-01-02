‘Masarap mabuhay na may pagmamahal sa puso’ Sunshine, Cesar magkasama sa bagong taon

Saludo ang mga netizen kay Sunshine Cruz, na tinanggal nga ang lahat ng kanegahan sa katawan, para sa mga anak.

Ang daming natuwa na sa pagsalubong ng Bagong Taon ay magkasama muli ang pamilya nina Sunshine at pamilya ni Cesar Montano, with matching Diego Loyzaga pa, ha!

“Cesar and Kath, thanks for hosting tonight’s dinner. The girls and I had a wonderful time chatting and catching up with all of you. We’ve missed Bohol and masaya kami na nakasama namin kayo dito sa New Year celebration.

“Happy to see my dive instructor Holger Horn too! Once again, Happy New Year everyone from our family to yours,” caption ni Sunshine sa photo na magkakasama sila.

Masaya si Sunshine na masaya rin ang mga tao na makitang okey na okey na sila ni Cesar. Remember, sa tindi ng alitan sa pagitan nila noon, umabot pa nga sa demandahan ang lahat.

“Thank you guys for the wonderful messages/comments. We appreciate it. Our family chose forgiveness and we are finally co-parenting. I guess not a lot of people will understand but this is our family and whatever works and makes the children happy, dun kami. Para sa mga anak.

“Cesar is very blessed to have someone like Kath. Beautiful in and out. She accepted and loved my kids and I appreciate her so much. Happy New Year guys! Focus tayo sa positivity. Masarap po mabuhay ng may pagpapatawad at pagmamahal sa puso,” sabi pa ni Sunshine.

Heto nga ang nakakataba ng puso na mensahe ng mga fan kay Sunshine.

Sabi ni gwaltiflores, “Just wow. I salute you Ms. Shine no bitterness in your heart sana all para lahat happy. Happy New Year to your awesome and beautiful family Ms. Shine God bless.”

Hirit naman ni muarissa, “I admire you Sunshine. Full of positivity. Walang nega sa katawan kaya blessed. Such an inspiration ❤️ God bless you.”

Sey naman ni momshchejournal, “So happy for you Shine, salute to you grabe love only no more space for hatred God bless.”

Well, iba rin ang nagawa ng dyowa ngayon ni Cesar na si Kath, ‘di ba? Napuno ng pagmamahal ang pamilya Montano. (Rb Sermino)