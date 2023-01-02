WebClick Tracer

Sunday, January 1, 2023

NEWS

Ituloy pagharap sa hamon tungo sa maunlad na bukas – VP

Nanawagan si Vice President Sara Duterte sa mga Pilipino na ipagpatuloy ang pagbangon mula sa mga hinaharap na hamon ng buhay patungo sa mas maunlad na hinaharap.

 “I am hopeful that our tireless nation-building efforts will redound to the success of our undertakings in governance, the business arena, the agricultural sector, and in other viable industries so that we can conduct our development efforts with utmost regard to the greater good of the entire nation,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang New Year message.

 Hinamon din ni Duterte ang mga Pilipino na magmartsa na ang iniisip ay ang magandang bukas at ang pagbuo ng magandang buhay hindi lamang para sa sarili kundi maging sa kani-kanilang komunidad.

 “Let us unwaveringly embody our collective resolve and fortitude to begin anew amid the difficulties this past year may have brought our social, economic, and civic pursuits. May our sense of nationhood, enduring spirit of Bayanihan, and unshakeable resiliency remain our guideposts as we continue upholding reforms, policies, and programs for the improved welfare of our people in the education sector, uniformed services, civilian personnel, frontline duty, and in the most vulnerable communities,” dagdag pa ni Duterte.

 Sa tulong ng May Kapal at ng may determinasyon, sinabi ni Duterte na gamitin ang pagkakataon upang sama-samang umunlad. (Billy Begas)

