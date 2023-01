Herlene, Rob bagay na magdyowa

Naaaliw si Rob Gomez kay Herlene “Hipon Girl” Budol, ang bida sa teleserye na ‘Magandang Dilag’.

Ayon kay Rob, pinapanood daw niya ang vlog ni Hipon dahil at natutuwa siya sa pagiging natural nitong magpatawa.

“I’ve always seen her as a real, real person, very outspoken, very truthful. She’s true to herself and she wouldn’t lie about it so ‘yun ang pagkakakilala ko kay Herlene,” sabi ni Rob.

Gusto ni Rob na kilalanin nang husto si Hipon para maging kumportable sila sa mga eksena.

“We’ve never met before but going through my experience of knowing her, everyday working with her, I’ve always been supportive of her in terms of our script. On our days working, I always try to make her comfortable. Every day I offer her water, food, things like that, the small stuff,” sey pa niya.

Well, kung parehong single ang dalawa, hindi kataka-taka na maging magdyowa sila, at bagay naman sila, ha! (Ruel Mendoza)