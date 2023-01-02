WebClick Tracer

Monday, January 2, 2023

ENTERTAINMENT

Anita ng ‘Pointer Sisters’ pumanaw na

Ang last surviving member ng sikat na all-girl trio noong ’70s at ’80s na The Pointer Sisters na si Anita Pointer ay pumanaw na sa edad na 74.

Pumanaw si Anita dahil sa sakit na cancer sa kanyang tahanan sa Los Angeles noong New Year’s Eve.

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there,” ayon pa sa official statement ng pamilya ni Anita.

Nabuo ang grupo na The Pointer Sisters noong 1973 sa Oakland, California. Nagsimula sila bilang isang R&B gruop hanggang sa pasukin nila ang pop and disco music noong ’80s. The group had 13 US top 20 hits between 1973 and 1985. Ilang sa mga sikat nilang dance songs ay ang “I’m So Excited”, “Jump”, “Neutron Dance”, “He’s So Shy” and “Fire”.

The Pointer Sisters have won three Grammy Awards at nabigyan sila ng star sa Hollywood Walk of Fame noong 1994.

Unang pumanaw sa grupo si Bonnie Pointer noong 2000 at sumunod naman si June noong 2006. (Ruel Mendoza)

