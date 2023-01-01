Suportado ng kababaihan: Maggie mas palaban, matapang ngayong 2023

Mas matapang, palaban na Maggie Wilson ang makikita ngayong 2023. Tapos na raw ang panahon na paiyak-iyak, at mukhang lugmok sa marinading problema si Maggie.

Hindi na nga raw niya hahayaan na makontrol, patakbuhin, ng ibang tao ang kanyang buhay.

“2022, you were tough. I cried the most I’ve ever cried this year. You had me on the floor. There were many times I wanted to give up.

“I faked a smiled on so many days I felt sad. I don’t wish that on anyone, even those who hurt me the most.

“For the coming year, I promised myself that I would take control of my mental and emotional well-being. I am constantly laying down more boundaries where I see fit while learning.

“I previously gave so much of myself away to people who don’t deserve it.

“This year will be different. I will no longer let people walk all over me. “I’ve already started the journey. Many people may not like me because I’ve changed but that’s OK. I’m doing this for me.

“A friendship or relationship is give and receive. To the family, friends and people who have shown me love, compassion and given me support, appreciate you. Thank you! Cheers to a better new year!”

Pero siyempre, nagpakilig sa mensahe na `yon ni Maggie ang mensahe rin ni Tim Connor.

“You got this! Don’t let anyone be a priority if to them you are just an option!” sabi ni Tim.

Anyway, sa naturang post ng video ni Maggie ay makikita siyempre ang kanyang anak. Ibang-iba nga ang kaligayahan ni Maggie kapag kasama niya ang kanyang anak, at ganun din naman ang bata, na masayang-masaya sa mga bonding nila ng kanyang ina.

Siyempre, nasa video rin si Tim. At muli, kitang-kita naman ang resibo sa kung gaano kasaya si Maggie kapag kasama si Tim.

Suportado rin ng mga fan ni Maggie, lalo na ng mga kababaihan, ang lahat ng hakbang niya ngayong 2023.

Heto nga ang chika ng mga fan:

beejoyceful, “Praying for your strength, endurance, and perseverance to surmount all trials life may throw at you. #womensupportingwomen #womenempoweringwomen.”

elsielovesandrew, “I don’t know you Maggie and you will never know me but I really hope that 2023 will be good to you. I hope you’ll be with your precious son and hope that the people who hurt you get their time… you’re a strong, beautiful and smart woman, you can do it.”

janine_samonte, “The speech moved me, been there and i have nothing to hide as i surpass the hardest days of my life. You are bolder, stronger and happier once you prioritize yourself more. Happy new year Maggie. Rooting for the goodness on your life this 2023.”

slymerhead, “Stay strong and keep praying. Answered prayers will come in His time!”

ohhshei, “And you were also the strongest this year! All the best for you in 2023!”

jamaicabalida, “Stay strong stay blessed this coming 2023. Hope everything will be ok. Don’t give up. You the deserve the best.”

Good luck Maggie! (Rb Sermino)