Higit P139M agri products nakumpiska ng BOC

Umaabot sa kabuuang P139,769,500 ang halaga ng mga undeclared agricultural products na nakumpiska ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) mula sa isang kumpanya, kung saan nila unang nakumpiska rin ang mahigit sa P171 milyong halaga ng smuggled agricultural products noong nakaraang linggo lamang.

Ayon sa BOC, ang mga containers na dumating sa bansa mula sa China, sa pagitan ng Nobyembre 27, 2022 at Disyembre 3, 2022 sa Manila International Container Port (MICP), ay naka-consigned sa Taculog J International Consumer Goods Trading na matatagpuan sa B4 L7 Mariategui HMOA, Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

Ang mga shipments ay idineklara na naglalaman ng udon noodles at frozen dim sum balls, ngunit nang busisiin ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service sa MICP (CIIS-MICP) ay natuklasang naglalaman pala ng undeclared fresh red at white onions, frozen ox tripe, frozen barbecue, at frozen craw fish.

Galit na galit naman si Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz nang malaman na ang naturang milyun-milyong halaga ng agri products ay muntik na namang maipuslit sa bansa, ng iisang kumpanya lamang.

“Although I am proud of our men and what they were able to accomplish these past weeks, I am appalled at the gall of these groups. We have reports coming in that a kilo of red onions sells for P720 in the markets. Bringing a hot commodity like onions into our borders without going through the proper procedures is an affront to our farmers, the people who make sure we have enough supply of it,” ani Ruiz.

Sinabi ni Ruiz na ang pagpasok ng mga smuggled agricultural products sa lokal na merkado ay nakakaapekto sa sektor ng agrikultura at mga manggagawa nito, na kabilang sa mga itinuturing na poorest of the poor.

Sinegundahan naman ni Customs Deputy Commissioner retired Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy ang pangamba ng commissioner.

“As Filipinos, we love to gather around the table during the holidays and share whatever food we have, but it seems that many of our kababayans won’t even get to cook their favorite spaghetti recipe because of the high cost of onions and other food products. For the bureau, just the mere act of trying to cross our borders with undeclared items is an insult,” ani Uy.

Pinuri rin naman niya ang hard work at pagsusumikap ng mga tauhan ng bureau na makapagsagawa ng matagumpay na operasyon, maging sa panahon ng Kapaskuhan na pinakamasayang bahagi ng taon.

“I can’t praise our people enough. I know how hard they’ve been working to get to the bottom of how this company operates. And to do it during the holidays, that takes a special kind of commitment and dedication,” dagdag pa ni Uy.

Nauna rito, nakumpiska ng mga tauhan ng BOC ang may P171,350,000 halaga ng smuggled agricultural products, kabilang ang fresh red at white onions, mula sa mga containers na dumating sa bansa kamakailan, sa kapareho ding consignee.

Sa kabuuan, ang estimated value ng undeclared agricultural products na muntik nang maipuslit ng Taculog J International Consumer Goods Trading mula Nobyembre hanggang Disyembre ay nasa P327,427,500.

Ang seizure ng smuggled agricultural products ay isinagawa sa kooperasyon ngDepartment of

Agriculture (DA) dahil ang pag-aangkat ng mga ito ay nangangailangan ng clearance mula sa Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), na sakop ng ahensiya.