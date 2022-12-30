Pele pumanaw sa edad 82: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, iba pa nagluksa

NAMATAY na ang alamat ng soccer na si Pele sa edad 82.

Binawian ng buhay sa Brazil dahil sa cancer ang itinuturing ng ilan bilang greatest of all time ng soccer.

Bumuhos ang pakikiramay mula sa mga taong minsang naging inspirasyon si Pele.

“Before Pele, ‘10’ was just a number. I would say that before Pele, football was just a sport. He transformed football into an art, into entertainment.” – Naymar.

“Rest in peace, Pele.” – Lionel Messi.

“He will never be forgotten and his memory will live on forever in each of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele.” – Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING.” – Kylian Mbappe.

“For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pele’s rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible.” – US President Joe Biden.

“Pele was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together.” – former US President Barack Obama. (Vladi Eduarte)