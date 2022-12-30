Jaguar patok sa mga liyamaduata

NAKATUTOK ang mga liyamadista kay Jaguar na sasabak sa year ender event para sa 2022 na Cool Summer Farms Juvenile Stakes tace na ilalarga sa Metro Turf sa Tanauan City sa Batangas ngayong araw.

Limang tigsing kabayo ang magtatagisan ng bilis kasama si Jaguar para paglabanan ang P1-million total prize money at trophy.

Ang Cool Summer Farms ni businessman/sportsman Joseph Dyhengco ay naging matagumpay bilang breeder at supporter sa local horseracing.

Para lang sa mga two-year-old sired ng Cool Summer Farms stallions ang makakasali sa distansiyang 1,400 metro.

Ang ibang kasali ay sina Deus Ex Machina na ka-kuwadra ni Jaguar na pag-aari ni Cong. Mikey Arroyo, Secretary, Gintong Hari at Sartorial Elegance sa event na suportdo ng Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) sa pamumuno ni Chairman Reli De Leon.

“This is our way of saying thank you to horsemen who have purchased from us or have patronized our stallions to service their broodmares. It is also a way of saying thank you to the racing fans and wish them Happy Holidays,” saad ni CSF main man Joseph Dyhengco.

Pinasalamatan naman ni De Leon si Dyhengco.

“We are very thankful for the initiative of Mr Dyhengco in providing prizes and elegant trophies for this event. The industry is very appreciative of your efforts in uplifting the local horseracing industry,” ani De Leon. (Elech Dawa)