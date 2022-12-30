Humiling ng dasal: Dyowa ni Tuesday malubha ang sakit

Ngayong Bagong Taon, ang tanging hiling ng komedyanteng si Tuesday Vargas ay ang paggaling ng kanyang partner na si Joseph Puducay na dumaranas ngayon ng malubhang karamdaman.

Pinost ni Tuesday sa kanyang Instagram ang ilang photos nila ni Joseph na may captiona na:

“Mula noong unang araw na nagkakilala tayo ay alam ko na agad na may rason bakit nag-krus ang landas natin. Gaano man kakumplikado ang sitwasyon ay inilaan talaga ng Diyos na maging bahagi tayo ng buhay ng isa’t isa. Napakabuti mo at naiintindihan ko na bakit ka dinala ng Tadhana sa akin, at ako sa iyo. Mahirap man ang pinag dadaanan natin sa ngayon ay lalampasan natin ito nang mag kasama. Hinding-hindi ako susuko gumaling ka lang. Kapit mahal, may pag asa at may sagot. Nandito ako at hinding hindi kita iiwan @josephpuducay.”

Naka-confine sa ospital si Joseph mula pa noong Pasko at kakaibang sakit ang dumapo rito dahil buong katawan daw nito ay nakakaramdam ng sakit.

Sa Facebook ni Joseph ibinahagi nito ang kanyang karamdaman at ang dalangin sa Diyos na gumaling siya para sa kanyang pamilya.

“After my PEG insertion which will allow me to have feedings via tube to my stomach, it has become a little harder for me on a daily basis. I am in pain 24/7, I can only tolerate a few sips of water, it hurts to breathe, move, talk and the liquid diet makes me miss out on some of my favorite foods I enjoy when I was not experiencing all these. I know you’ve given me this day to celebrate and reflect with you. I realize that I have countless battles that make me question myself. Despite this, in every waking day, I feel in my heart that I always have something to be grateful for.

“Basically having these syndromes (NCS, MALS, SMAS, MTS) wreak havoc throughout my body. It causes compressions and makes alterations in my gastrointestinal system, circulatory system, immune system, nervous system, lymphatic system, well almost all of my bodily systems. The past months I know my health is deteriorating because of these syndromes. My immune system is weakening, I developed autoimmune disorders, my digestive system is failing, fatigue is becoming more and more prominent and my nutrient absorption is compromised. It is apparent that my overall health is taking a nose dive.”

Noong nakaraang buwan ay nagpatingin na sa iba’t ibang mga ospital at nakapagpatingin na sa iba’t ibang medical practitioner pero hindi raw mahanapan ng sagot ang kanyang sakit. Hanggang sa makatanggap si Joseph ng kasagutan.

“Everything hurts right now Lord. But I know you gave me this time to develop a deeper relationship with you, to talk, pray, reflect, confess and appreciate the journey. Christmas eve spent on my hospital bed with the people that I love is so different from the many celebrations we’ve had as a family. Still my heart is filled with hope because I have a strong support system behind me as I battle this.

“Behind all this Lord, is you. The chance meetings of people that can help, the medical findings that inch their way towards clarity on my condition, the love I feel from friends and family- This is your handiwork.

“And today Christmas Day, I surrender myself to you. Hold me in your power Lord and heal me. I still have a long way to go but with you in my life and all the other good things going for me, I know I will come out of this victorious. Your son, Joseph.” (Ruel Mendoza)