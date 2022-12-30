Angas nina Scottie Thompson, LA Tenorio pinigilan ng Bay Area Dragons sa Game 2

Laro sa Enero 4: (MOA Arena)

Game 3/Best-of-7 Championship

5:45pm — Ginebra vs Bay Area

(Serye tabla, 1-1)

TAGUMPAY ang Bay Area Dragons na limitahan ang produksiyon ng deadly backcourt duo ng Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings na sina Scottie Thompson at Lewis Alfred ‘LA’ Tenorio sa Game 2 ng 2022 PBA Commissioners Cup best-of-seven finals.

Kaya naman, nasunod ang game plan ng Bay Area na bawian ang Ginebra 99-82 nitong Miyerkoles sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Si Kobey Lam ang buong larong bumuntot at nambulabog sa backcourt duo ng Gins na sina Thompson at Tenorio.

Sa first half ay tinutukan ni Lam si Thompson, pagbalik mula sa break ay si Tenorio naman ang tinoka sa kanya ni coach Brian Goorjian.

“Kobey on Thompson, Kobey on that matchup (Tenorio) was a really, really important one,” bunyag ni Goorjian.

Naglista si Tenorio ng conference-high niyang 22 points noong Game 1 sa 96-81 win ng Gins, sa pangalawang laro ay nalimitahan sa 8 points mula 3 of 11 shooting.

Hindi naipagpag ni 5-foot-9 Tenorio si 6-2 Lam.

Si Thompson, diyeta sa 9 points, 3 rebounds matapos ang 14 at 9 noong series opener.

“Great player,” ani Chinese-Canadian Lam kay Thompson. “A monster on the boards, so whenever any of us sees a shot go up, we just got to watch him because he can grab those rebounds.” (Vladi Eduarte)