Palaban kay Angela Bassett: Dolly de Leon nominado sa UK Awards

Matapos ma-nominate na best supporting actress sa London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, pasabog na naman ang eksena ni Dolly de Leon sa United Kingdom, ha!

Well, nominado nga siya ulit sa best supporting actress category sa 2022 Film Critics Association UK Awards.

At siyempre, para pa rin sa pelikulang ‘Triangle of Sadness’ na kung saan kabogera talaga ang eksena niya, na napakahusay nga niya sa ginampanang papel, ha!

Sina Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Frankie Coiro (Aftersun), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once) ang mga makakalaban niya.

Inilabas na rin ng Golden Globes ang nominee profile nila for best supporting actress – Motion Picture.

Heto nga ang profile ni Dolly:

“Dolly de Leon turns the tables on the excessive, vacuous, monied class who use things and people to showcase their power in Triangle of Sadness. As a woman of certain age from a non-dominant ethnicity and culture holding a service job, she is an unlikely protagonist. The film pokes fun at the values that society currently holds dear. You may know De Leon from Verdict and Midnight in a Perfect World. She is the first Filipino actress to receive this nomination.”

Anyway, nakakalula nga ang mga kalaban niya sa Golden Globes, tulad nina Angela Bassett, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Carey Mulligan, ha!

At siyempre, dasal ng mga Pinoy, manalo sa mga award giving body na `yon ang pambato ng Pilipinas. Aba, ang karangalan ni Dolly ay karanganal ng mga Pinoy, di ba? (Rb Sermino)