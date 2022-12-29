Official Statement on the decision of the Supreme Court regarding Disallowances

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) acknowledges the decision of the Supreme Court affirming the Commission on Audit’s (COA) ruling that disallowed certain allowances given by the Corporation in 2014.

We wish to inform the public that PhilHealth immediately discontinued the subject allowances after receipt of the Notice of Disallowance from COA. The subsequent benefits given to our employees have since been aligned with those prescribed under the Salary Standardization Law IV, and now with the Compensation and Position Classification System (CPCS) issued by the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GCG).

We maintain, however, that those allowances were given in good faith, above board, not extravagant and most of all, well deserved by the hardworking officers and employees of the state-insurer.

Meantime, we will be waiting for the decision of the Supreme Court on our Motion for Reconsideration filed last December 20, 2022. PhilHealth will fully comply with the directive of the Court once issued with finality.

We assure the public that PhilHealth is prudent in administering its funds, and ensure that meeting our financial obligations, especially the payment of benefit claims, is always our top priority.