Thursday, December 29, 2022

NEWS

Kasunduan para maiwasan sigalot sa West Philippine Sea lalagdaan

Inaasahang lalagdaan ng Pilipinas at China ang isang deal sa layuning maiwasan ang “miscalculations and miscommunications” kaugnay sa West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Ito ang tiniyak ni DFA Assistant Secretary Nathaniel Imperial sa pre-departure briefing ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. sa kanyang state sa Beijing mula Enero 3 hanggang 6.

“There are other agreements… for example, you know, to avoid miscalculations and miscommunications in the West Philippine Sea, both sides have agreed to sign an agreement establishing direct communication between the foreign ministries of both countries at various levels and that is expected to be signed by [DFA] Secretary [Enrique] Manalo and his counterpart State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the visit,” ayon kay Imperial.

Sinabi ni Imperial na gusto ni Marcos ang mapayapa at stable na situwasyon sa WPS at patuloy na igigiit ang soberenya ng bansa sa kanyang pakikipagpulong sa mga Chinese Leader. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)

