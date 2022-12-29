Justin Brownlee pipigain mga kakampi sa opensa

Laro sa Enero 4: (MOA Arena)

Game 3/Best-of-7 Championship

5:45pm — Ginebra vs Bay Area

(Serye tabla, 1-1)

SOLONG kumayod sa opensa sa Game 2 loss para sa Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings si import Justin Brownlee kaya yuko ang koponan 99-82 sa Bay Area Dragons.

Para makalamang muli sa best-of-seven finals series ng 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup, kailangan ng mas maraming local support ng naturalized Filipino player.

Kumamada si Brownlee ng 32 points at 11 rebounds pero hindi ito sapat sa mas agresibong Dragons dahil tanging si Jamie Malonzo lamang ang local player na naka-double digit sa kinolektang 10 marka.

“We didn’t have a whole lot of focus from the start, I felt. They got everything they wanted tonight, and we didn’t get anything that we wanted to do. They did a great job of disrupting,” suma ni Ginebra coach Tim Cone sa laro ng kanyang mga bataan sa Game 2.

“They made the proper adjustment. They really disrupted our offense and we couldn’t get to our spots.They did a good job on Justin and made him a volume shooter. And they’re getting to the rim this time, the last game they weren’t getting to the rim.”

Kahit ang team captain na si LA Tenorio ay lubha din nahirapan sa laro at mas matagal pa sa bench kumpara sa unang laro kung saan ito ang naging Best Player of the Game.

Gayunman, sinabi ni Cone na hindi pa panahon para mag-panic ang Ginebra matapos mapunta ang serye sa best-of-five na labanan.

“Like I said after Game 1, we didn’t win the series after Game 1 and we didn’t lose the series after Game 2,” sabi ni Cone. “We got time to get it turn around and get focused.” (Lito Oredo)