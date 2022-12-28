Napoles butata sa Sandiganbayan

Ibinasura ng Sandiganbayan ang apela ni Janet Lim Napoles na huwag tanggapin ang ebidensya sa Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam kung saan kasama dito si dating Oriental Mindoro Rep. Rodolfo Valencia.

Sa resolusyon, ipinaliwanag ng Sandiganbayan 7th Division na hindi maaaring isantabi lamang ang ebidensya sa batayang hindi ito akma sa kaso.

“If a document offered for a purpose is admitted, it only means that the document is admissible under the rules, it does not mean that it has proven what it had been offered to prove,” nakasad sa desisyon na sinulat ni Division Chairperson Ma. Theresa Dolores Gomez-Estoesta.

Unang hiniling ni Napoles na ibasura ang ebidensya sa kaso dahil wala umano itong basehan ngunit depensa ng graft court “the admissibility of evidence should not be confused with its probative value.”

Ilan sa mga ipinababasurang ebidensya ni Napoles ay ang hard drive printout ng whistleblower na si Benhur Luy na nagsasaad ng ipinalabas na tseke ng JLN Corporation. Iginiit ng graft court na ang nasabing printouts ay sumailalin sa forensic examination at hindi lumabag sa original document rule.

“These documents were offered to prove that illegal transactions of accused Napoles through various NGOs were recorded and documented by her finance officer Luy and thus, not secondary evidence thereof,” giit ng Sandiganbayan.

Ang kaso ay nag ugat sa ilegal na paggamit ng PDAF ni Valencia na nasa P7M noong 2007 hanggang 2009. (Tina Mendoza)