Tuesday, December 27, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Yassi kinainggitan, todo chika sa artista ng ‘Wakanda Forever’

Super inggit ang mga fan kay Yassi Pressman dahil sa pinost niyang photo na kasama niya ang isa sa mga bida ng Wakanda Forever na si Winston Duke.

“Last 2 days to see #WakandaForever & experience how crazy the production and story is!!! AMAZINGGGG Congrats big guy @winstoncduke.

 “Alsoooo, hi beautiesss and all the amazing strong women in the film I’m a fan lol. Haha.

“Then on Christmas Day panahon na para sa Metro Manila Film Festival, where we support all local films!

“P.S. @isaaccarter___ & Winston had to sit down for this pic or else I’ll be cropped out. I’m half their size hahahhaha!” sabi ni Yassi.

Heto nga ang chika ng mga faney:

lailaierlaiest, “I just can’t with your pic with @winstoncduke I’m so jellyyyyyy.”

peter_gwen_peter_gwen, “Imagine if si Chadwick yan. Naku, maloloka ang g fan sa inggit.”

“Grabe ang suwerte ni Yassi! Ibang klase siya. Bakit lahat ng gusto niya nakukuha niya?

“Nakakaloka ka Yassi. Baka sa susunod sina Brad Pitt at George Clooney na kasama mo, ha!”

Well, hahahaha! (Rb Sermino)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

