Southeast Asia Athletics Relay pinaplantsa pa – Edward Kho

MAY pagkakataon ang national track and field athletes na mapataas ang kalibre at kumita rin kapag nagkaroon ng Southeast Asia Athletics Grand Prix na kagaya ng presthiyosong World Athletics Grand Prix.

Ito ang isiniwalat Martes nina Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association secretary general Edward Kho at national decathlon coach Sean Guevarra.

“It will be good for our tracksters. We had a meeting with Thailand, and in principle they agreed and also with two more countries. The event is basically a preparatory for the SEA Games but is high level and is patterned after the Athletics Grand Prix,” pagbubunyag ni Kho.

Hinirit pa ng opisyal na magkakaroon ng apat na leg 1st Southeast Asian Athletics Relay 20223 kung saan apat na siyudad sa gayunding dami mga bansa ang magho-host sa mga nais nitong isagawa at piliing 10 discipline na paglalabanan sa loob lang ng dalawang araw.

“Basically, it is a 4-leg tournament na may apat na city ang hosts. Ang ‘Pinas na ang host sa unang leg at gagawin ito every two weeks. Sunod ang Yangoon, Jakarta at Bangkok,” ani Kho.

“All SEA Games nation should participate pero 1 athlete lang ang kasali. It is something different dahil the athletes can travel around the region and can win cash prize like in the Grand Prix. Walang mandatory event and doon sa host country mismo magdo-draw at 1 event lang for specific gender,” panapos na esplika ng Patafa official. (Lito Oredo)