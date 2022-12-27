SIM card registration dinagsa

Sinalubong ng mga problemang teknikal ang unang araw ng SIM card registration kung saan inamin ng mga telecom company na na-overwhelm ang kanilang sistema ng mga nagnanais na magparehistro.

Agad dinagsa ng mga komento ang social media pages ng Globe at Smart kaugnay sa mga hindi nila ma-acess na mga registration portal.

Ayon sa Smart Communications, sinabi nito na nakaranas sila ng technical challenges dahil sa dami ng mga nais na irehistro ang kanilang SIM cards.

Ayon sa kompanya, tinatrabaho na nila ito para maayos.

“Due to the high volume of registrants, some subscribers may experience difficulty accessing the SIM registration site,” sinabi nito.

“Our technical team is working on increasing capacity,” dagdag nito.

Ayon sa Smart, ang mga postpaid ay kailangan lang na magpadala ng tugon sa four-digit number 5858 para marehistro ang SIM Cards.

Paliwanag naman ng Globe sinabi na kinailangan nilang maging temporarily inaccessible ang SIM registration portal nila “to ensure a better registration experience for customers.”

Inamin ng Globe na maraming mga customer nila ang hindi makapasok ng 4:00am hanggang 7:00am, at ito ay kanilang isinara o offline dahil sumasailalim sa optimization.

Target ng Globe na maibalik ito sa lalong mabilis na panahon.

“We would like to thank our customers for going in to register early. Technical teams are working double time so the online platform can go live before the day ends. Rest assured that we are optimizing our systems to give you a better registration experience. We’d also like to remind our customers that there is enough time to register,” sinabi ni Yoly Crisanto, chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications ng Globe.

Sinabi ni DICT Spokesperson at Undersecretary Anna Mae Lamentillo na inaasahan nila ang mga problema sa unang dalawang linggo ng pagpapatupad ng SIM registration dahil dadaan pa ito sa “test period,” na ang mga glitche o technical issue ay aayusin.

“The first 15 days starting December 27 is a test period. This means that registrations during this period are all valid, but we are already anticipating that there could be some difficulties because this process is new to both the subscribers and the PTEs. During this 15-day test period, the PTEs will be able to assess what they need to improve on to make the registration process more efficient and easier for subscribers,” sinabi n Lamentillo.

Isinabay naman kahapon ng DICT ang 24/7 complaint center para sa mga SIM card registration.

“DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy wants the SIM registration to be done as soon as possible within 180 days, and he wants to ensure that the process will be as seamless as possible. That is why we launched a 24/7 complaint center so that concerns can be reported immediately and acted upon promptly,” sabi ni Lamentillo.

Maari itong tawag sa hotline 1326. (Catherine Reyes)