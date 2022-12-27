PNP may P7K dagdag bonus sa mga tauhan

Inanunsyo ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na magkakaron ang mga tauhan nito ng dagdag na P7,000 “service recognition incentive”.

Base sa kautusan na inilabas ni PNP Chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr., ito ay uniform rate na P7,000 ang ibibigay sa mga “qualified PNP personnel” base na rin sa direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

“The benefit herein authorized shall apply to the personnel of the Philippine National Police, whether uniformed or non-uniformed, occupying regular, casual and full-time contractual personnel, provided that their salaries are charged against personnel services appropriations,” nakasaad sa kautusan.

Ayon pa kay Azurin, ito ay pagsunod na rin sa DBM Budget Circular No. 2022-4 na may petsa na December 20, 2022 na may pamagat na “Guidelines on the Grant of Service Recognition Incentive to Government Employees for FY 2022.”

Bukod pa ito sa mga natanggap na naunang mga bonus at 13th month pay ng pulis.

Ang iba namang empleyado ang gobyerno ay tumanggap ng tig-20,000. (Catherine Reyes)