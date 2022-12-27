WebClick Tracer

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
NEWS

PNP may P7K dagdag bonus sa mga tauhan

Inanunsyo ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na magkakaron ang mga tauhan nito ng dagdag na P7,000 “service recognition incentive”.

Base sa kautusan na inilabas ni PNP Chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr., ito ay uniform rate na P7,000 ang ibibigay sa mga “qualified PNP personnel” base na rin sa direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

“The benefit herein authorized shall apply to the personnel of the Philippine National Police, whether uniformed or non-uniformed, occupying regular, casual and full-time contractual personnel, provided that their salaries are charged against personnel services appropriations,” nakasaad sa kautusan.

Ayon pa kay Azurin, ito ay pagsunod na rin sa DBM Budget Circular No. 2022-4 na may petsa na December 20, 2022 na may pamagat na “Guidelines on the Grant of Service Recognition Incentive to Government Employees for FY 2022.”

Bukod pa ito sa mga natanggap na naunang mga bonus at 13th month pay ng pulis.

Ang iba namang empleyado ang gobyerno ay tumanggap ng tig-20,000. (Catherine Reyes)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
This breaking news is brought to you by:
TNT ABante

Una sa Balita

Popular sa ABANTE

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante