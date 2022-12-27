Pekeng balita talamak sa PBA Commisioner’s Cup Finals

Laro ngayon (Smart Araneta Coliseum, QC)

5:45 pm – Bay Area vs Barangay Ginebra

IKINABAHALA ng pamunuan ng bisitang Bay Area Dragons at maging ang Office of the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner ang mga lumalabas na maling balita o fake news sa social media sa sa 47th PBA 2022-23 Commissioners’ Cup Finals.

“Whoever is making up these lies better stop now! No to FAKE NEWS,” giit ni Bay Area Liaison Officer Maya Montecillo habang ipinapakita ang mga malisyoso at walang katotohanan post sa social media Martes.

“I am starting to feel sorry for the desperate people trying to spread this fake news. They can’t even post the correct photo of our import,” hirit pa ng opisyal ng visiting squad.

Isa sa pinuna ni Montecillo ang post na “Bay Area Dragon second import Andrew Nicholson is doubtful for PBA Finals Game 2 due to illness.”

Isa pang post ang nagsasabi na “After loss to Ginebra in Game 1 of the PBA Finals, Bay Area Dragons import Andrew Nicholson says he might not play in Game 2 because of illness.”

Hindi naman ito ikinatuwa ng pamunuan ng Dragons na umaasa pa rin sa dating NBA first round draft pick para maitabla ang kanilang serye kontra Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Kings ngayon sa Smart Araneta Coliseum sa Quezon City. (Lito Oredo)